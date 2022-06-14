2022 Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast is June 18 at Elfering Farms in Bristol

(From left back row) Dustin, Dale, Janet, Jennie, Daniel, (front row) Charlie and Noah Elfering. *(Sbmitted photo)



The 2022 Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast will be held at Elfering Farms on Saturday, June 18, from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Tickets are $10; children 6 and under are free.

Elfering Farms is located at 15324 Horton Road, Bristol. There will be general and handicap parking on site, plus off site parking with a school bus shuttle bus at Kenosha County Center (Highways 50 and 45) and Uline (west parking lot).

This annual event is fun for the whole family. Activities include: A big farm breakfast, milking demonstrations, Agriculture in Action Tent, children’s games, farm toys for sale, farm machinery and much more.

The breakfast will include scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, pancakes, yogurt, string cheese, milk, orange juice, and ice cream.

Elfering Farms started in Bristol in 1927 with 120 acres by Felix and Ruby Elfering. They raised seven children and their youngest son; Noel took over the farm right after high school after his father passed away. Noel and Joanne Elfering eventually purchased the farm from Noel’s mother in 1978. They, with their nine children worked on the farm. Two sons Doug and Dale, ran the farm until 1996 when Doug went out on his own. Dale and his wife Janet bought the farm and built the milking parlor with the free-stall barn in 1997. In 2001 Dale, Janet, and their two sons Daniel and Dustin joined together to form Elfering Farms, LLC and now own three farms together on Horton Road. Currently, they milk 160 cows and farm 1,100 acres of crops. Daniel married Jennie VanTine in 2014 and they have a son Noah and a daughter Charlie. Elfering Farms is the last remaining dairy farm in Bristol.