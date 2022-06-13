Units responding for alarm in Twin Lakes

At about 9:38 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to an alarm in the 400 block of Waldeck Drive in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as a general fire alarm.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 9:38 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to an alarm in the 400 block of Waldeck Drive in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as a general fire alarm.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2022 West of the I | Powered by WordPress