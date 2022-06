Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The watch is set to be in effect until 9 p.m., Monday.

According to the NWS:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur. It only means they are possible . Severe thunderstorms are defined as follows: 1) Winds of 58 mph or higher and/or 2) Hail 1 inch in diameter or larger.