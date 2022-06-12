Units responding for crash in Slades Corners

At about 2:13 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a crash at Highways 50 and P in Slades Corners.
Per dispatch: Injuries being reported.
