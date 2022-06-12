Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting June 13, 2022

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting also will be livestreamed here.

Among the agenda items are:

Discussion and possible action on the bond schedule and Ordinance 2022.06-53, an ordinance creating Section 470-15 of the Municipal Code of the Village of Salem Lakes relating to the operation of golf carts on certain Village roads.

Discussion and possible action on Resolution No. 2022.06-56, a resolution establishing storm water utility user fees in the Village of Salem Lakes, Kenosha County, Wisconsin.

Discussion and possible action on Payment Request No. 2 by Payne & Dolan, Inc., in the amount of $211,294.75, for the 2022 Street Rehabilitation Program.

Discussion and possible action, on a recommendation from the Village of Salem Lakes Park Commission to award or not award a contract to DK Contractors, in the amount of $117,916.00, for the construction of a pickle ball court at Schmalfeldt Park.

The full agenda is available here.