Early arriving deputies to the scene.

Sunday morning, about 260 people were involved in a active shooter exercise at grounds of the Bristol Renaissance Faire, 12550 120th Ave. It was a full scale active shooter event to test first responders (fire, rescue, law enforcement, and tactical response) and hospitals.

Preparations for this event began in 2016. Recent preparation began two months, ago with a tabletop exercise. At the exercise itself, evaluators were watching to see how everyone was doing, looking for places to improve.

Staging of vehicles. Units and personnel participated from all over Kenosha County. There were also units from Racine County and Illinois.



A rescue task force approaches the scene. The personnel in blue are rescue.

EMS moving patients out from a casualty collection point.