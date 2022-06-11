Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting June 13, 2022

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.
Agenda items include:
- Ordinance 2022-02 – amending Geneva Rd (60th St) 35 mph speed limit as follows: 35 mph from STH 50 to 341st
Ave; 25 mph from 341st Ave. to 347th Ave. and 35 mph from 347th Ave. to 400th Ave.
- Continuing discussion on the merits of appointed clerk and treasurer positions versus elected and whether to call
for another referendum vote on the issue for the November general election.