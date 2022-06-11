Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting June 13, 2022

Gateway honors, celebrates 229 GED, HSED and Adult High School graduates Gateway Technical College is celebrating the success of its students who have earned their General Educational Development (GED) and High School Equivalency Diploma (HSED). Likewise, they are celebrating their Adult High School graduates. Cyndean Jennings, Gateway Technical College dean of the School of Pre-College and Momentum programs, says many GED, HSED and Adult High School […] Racine County Eye

Breaking the ‘glass tent’: Meet Kenosha’s first female Eagle Scout KENOSHA – Several speakers at Dahlia Alanis’ May 25 Eagle Scout Court of Honor credited her for breaking the “glass tent” for other girls in the Boy Scouts. Alanis with State Senator Robert Wirch who attended the ceremony. – Photo submitted by David Maack Alanis, a member of Troop 505, is the first female in […] Paul Holley

Business Spotlight: We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym is coming to Racine. Andre and Heather Bennett are opening this all-inclusive gym to provide individuals with disabilities the opportunity to grow, strengthen their bodies, and thrive in an accepting community. The future gym will be located at 5509 Durand Ave. and will serve families of Racine and Kenosha […] Emma Widmar

Summit Players Theatre performing Much Ado About Nothing at Wisconsin State Parks The Wisconsin-based traveling theatre company, Summit Players Theatre, is returning to live, outdoor performance. This summer they will be performing Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing from June 10 to August 20 in 23 different Wisconsin State Parks. Summit Players Theatre’s 2022 season is supported by grants from the Wisconsin Arts Board and the Wisconsin Humanities […] Emma Widmar