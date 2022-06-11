Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting June 13, 2022

Jun 11th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Agenda items include:

  • Ordinance 2022-02 – amending Geneva Rd (60th St) 35 mph speed limit as follows: 35 mph from STH 50 to 341st
    Ave; 25 mph from 341st Ave. to 347th Ave. and 35 mph from 347th Ave. to 400th Ave.
  • Continuing discussion on the merits of appointed clerk and treasurer positions versus elected and whether to call
    for another referendum vote on the issue for the November general election.

The full agenda is available here.

