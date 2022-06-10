Next Medicare Minutes is Original Medicare Coverage of Hospice on June 14

Jun 10th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Medicare Minute presentations are offered monthly by the Kenosha County ADRC.

These programs provide information on a wide range of Medicare topics. June’s Medicare Minutes focus is Original Medicare Coverage of Hospice. The program will be offered virtually on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 10 – 11 a.m.

SHIP-branded Medicare Minutes are developed by the Medicare Rights Center as a State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) National Technical Assistance Center service. The Medicare Rights Center is a national, non-profit consumer service organization. They are one of the SHIP National Technical Assistance Center partners.

To participate and for reservations call the ADRC 262-605-6646 or 1-800-472-8008. A Zoom link will be provided.

