Next Medicare Minutes is Original Medicare Coverage of Hospice on June 14

Medicare Minute presentations are offered monthly by the Kenosha County ADRC.

These programs provide information on a wide range of Medicare topics. June’s Medicare Minutes focus is Original Medicare Coverage of Hospice. The program will be offered virtually on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 10 – 11 a.m.

SHIP-branded Medicare Minutes are developed by the Medicare Rights Center as a State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) National Technical Assistance Center service. The Medicare Rights Center is a national, non-profit consumer service organization. They are one of the SHIP National Technical Assistance Center partners.

To participate and for reservations call the ADRC 262-605-6646 or 1-800-472-8008. A Zoom link will be provided.