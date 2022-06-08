Units responding for fire in Twin Lakes

At about 1:39 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to a report of a fire in the 300 block of Main Street in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as an air conditioning unit on fire at a business.
