Ron Rivard is new Randall School principal

The following is a news release from Randall Consolidated School:

Randall Consolidated will be welcoming a new principal next school year, Mr. Ron Rivard. At the April board meeting, Randall Consolidated School approved Ron Rivard as its next principal. Ron Rivard has been an educator for over 25 years and has served in a variety of leadership roles. Prior to that, he was a middle level mathematics teacher. Currently, Ron is serving in the South Milwaukee School District as an elementary principal. “Mr. Rivard has a track record of successful leadership, and as important, is the way that Mr. Rivard is able to connect with students and the community. I am excited to have Mr. Rivard on the Randall team serving our community and looking forward to what is next for our school community under his principal leadership. Mr. Rivard is a connector of people, which is exactly what Randall needs in our principal position moving forward,” says Bob Antholine, Randall’s District Administrator . In addition to Ron’s education background he is a proud father to two children, one in college and one in high school.”