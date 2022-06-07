Kristen Herreid recognized at Twin Lakes Village Board meeting for EMT of Year honor

Kristen Herreid of Twin Lakes Fire & Rescue was recognized at the Twin Lakes Village Board meeting Monday for being named EMT of Year for the 61st Assembly District.
Village President Howard Skinner read the following statement:
Western Kenosha County's news source
Kristen Herreid of Twin Lakes Fire & Rescue was recognized at the Twin Lakes Village Board meeting Monday for being named EMT of Year for the 61st Assembly District.
Village President Howard Skinner read the following statement:
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2022 West of the I | Powered by WordPress