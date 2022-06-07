Kerkman has last day as state rep

Rep. Samantha Kerkman is pictured turning in her keys to Assembly Sergeant at Arms Anne Tonnon Byers. /Submitted photo

State Rep. Samantha Kerkman worked her last day in the State Assembly Tuesday.

Kerkman resigned her state office after winning election as Kenosha County executive in April. She had been a member of the state Assembly for 22 years.

Here is her statement issued Tuesday by the 61st Assembly District Madison office:

Representing the constituents of the 61st Assembly District and providing them exceptional service has been an honor and a pleasure. During my terms in office, I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to give full thought and consideration to proposals big and small, changing our laws for the betterment of Wisconsin, targeting waste, fraud and mismanagement in government, and fulfilling the legislative responsibility to be a check on the other branches of government. I am grateful to bring the 20-plus years of experience, knowledge, and insight I have gained in the Legislature to my service as Kenosha County Executive. It has been and continues to be, a privilege to serve.

The Capitol office remains staffed and constituents of the 61st Assembly District who have questions or concerns, or need help with a state agency can still obtain assistance by calling (608) 266-2530 or emailing Assembly.District61@legis.wisconsin.gov.