Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).

At committee of the whole meetings. issues are discussed, but not acted on by the board.

Among the agenda items are:

Developers Agreement between Central High School and the Village of Paddock Lake.

Water main extension under Highway 50.

Sheriff’s Department request to modify golf cart application and inspection.

WDNR E-waste 2022-2023 grant award.

