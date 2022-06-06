Units responding for fire in Silver Lake

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:01 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Randall Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a structure fire in the 600 block of Glenwood Drive in Silver Lake.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a mattress on fire inside a building.

UPDATE 5:09 p.m. — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units arriving on scene reports a working fire.

UPDATE 5:19 p.m. — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue command activates MABAS box alarm. Among the departments responding are:

Lake Villa Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire Department with engines.

Randall and Town of Wheatland Fire Department with tenders.

Bristol Fire and Rescue and Kenosha Fire Department with trucks.

Other departments also responding include Antioch Fire Department, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, Paris Fire and Rescue, Spting Grove Fire Department and Lake Geneva Fire Department.