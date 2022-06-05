Agenda: Wilmot Union High School Board special meeting and working session June 6, 2022

The Wilmot Union High School Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting and working session on Monday in the school library.
The special board meeting is first at 4:20 p.m. Agenda items include:
- Awarding service for longevity on 22-23 Salary Schedule for Teachers.
- HRA Retirement Benefit Plan for Teachers and Support Staff.
The full special board meeting agenda is available here.
The working session follows at 4:30 p.m. Agenda items include:
- Update on Redefining Ready Program.
- Review policies on Advertising in school.
- Follow-up on co-curricular reports.
- Update on 22-23 staffing.
- Discussion of facilities for track.