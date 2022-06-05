Agenda: Wilmot Union High School Board special meeting and working session June 6, 2022

The Wilmot Union High School Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting and working session on Monday in the school library.

The special board meeting is first at 4:20 p.m. Agenda items include:

Awarding service for longevity on 22-23 Salary Schedule for Teachers.

HRA Retirement Benefit Plan for Teachers and Support Staff.

The full special board meeting agenda is available here.

The working session follows at 4:30 p.m. Agenda items include:

Update on Redefining Ready Program.

Review policies on Advertising in school.

Follow-up on co-curricular reports.

Update on 22-23 staffing.

Discussion of facilities for track.

The full agenda is available here.