Agenda: Wilmot Union High School Board special meeting and working session June 6, 2022

Jun 5th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Wilmot Union High School Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting and working session on Monday in the school library.

The special board meeting is first at 4:20 p.m. Agenda items include:

  • Awarding service for longevity on 22-23 Salary Schedule for Teachers.
  • HRA Retirement Benefit Plan for Teachers and Support Staff.

The full special board meeting agenda is available here.

The working session follows at 4:30 p.m. Agenda items include:

  • Update on Redefining Ready Program.
  • Review policies on Advertising in school.
  • Follow-up on co-curricular reports.
  • Update on 22-23 staffing.
  • Discussion of facilities for track.

The full agenda is available here.

