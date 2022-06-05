Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole and special board meetings June 6, 2022

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting and special board meeting on Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

The committee of the whole meeting will stake place first. Agenda items include:

Honoring Kristen Herreid and the Twin Lakes Fire Department for First Responder of the Year.

Discussion regarding purchasing Badger Books electronic poll book system with ARPA funds.

Discussion regarding the Community Center Rental Contract.

Discussion regarding Ordinance 2022-05-03 pertaining to boating speeds.

The full committee of the whole agenda and packet is available here.

The special board meting will follow the committee of the whole meeting.

Agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action regarding landscaping at Village Hall.

The full special board meeting agenda and packet is available here.