A word from our sponsors: June 5, 2022 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Summit Players Theatre performing Much Ado About Nothing at Wisconsin State Parks The Wisconsin-based traveling theatre company, Summit Players Theatre, is returning to live, outdoor performance. This summer they will be performing Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing from June 10 to August […] Emma Widmar

5 ways to participate in National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend National Gun Violence Awareness Day is observed on the first Friday in June. It kicks off a weekend-long observation known as Wear Orange Weekend. In the midst of multiple gun […] Emma Widmar

UW-Parkside to offer exciting STEAM-based programs in summer camps to middle, high school students SOMERS – The Professional and Continuing Education Department at UW-Parkside will be offering STEAM-based programs in the form of weekday summer camps to middle school and high school students that […] Racine County Eye

Gateway’s WGTD FM wins big at Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards Gala MIDDLETON — On May 7, the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) held its first in-person Awards Gala after two years of virtual events. WGTD FM, owned by Gateway Technical College, won […] Abigail Lamoreaux