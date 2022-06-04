County communications manager receives Excellence in Public Health Media recognition

From the Kenosha County Executive’s office:

Kenosha County Communications Manager Joe Potente was recently recognized for Excellence in Public Health Media by the Wisconsin Public Health Association for providing up-to-date, critical information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Potente accepted the award at a reception held Wednesday, May 25, at the Wilderness Resort in the Wisconsin Dells during the Annual Public Health Conference. Kenosha County Public Health Director Jen Freiheit nominated him for the award.

“Joe has earned this award by virtue of his tireless collaboration with all our public health needs over the past two years, presenting quick, accurate, and consistent coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and all other Kenosha County Public Health programs and services,” said Freiheit.

This coverage included the creation and dissemination of 71 public health press releases in 2020 and 45 in 2021, near daily postings on the county’s public health Facebook page, and daily updates on the online COVID-19 data hub, said Freiheit.

“The key is that Joe has been 110% engaged with all things public health while also being the Communications Manager for all the other employees and divisions throughout Kenosha

County,” said Freiheit.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman said Potente is an integral part of the county’s improved

public and internal communication efforts.

“The public is well served by Joe’s ability to stay on top of key issues and provide much-needed

information to help improve the health and daily lives of Kenosha County residents,” said Kerkman. “This is a much-deserved recognition of his efforts on behalf of the community.”