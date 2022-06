Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:12 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and a sheriff’s dpeuty are responding to a crash in the 33300 block of Highway 50 in New Munster.

UPDATE 7:18 p.m. — Unit on scene reports scene is in eastbound lanes of Highway 50. One person being checked for injury.