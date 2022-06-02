June 2, 2022 lake test results: All beaches test within normal range

All Western Kenosha County lake locations tested this week by the Kenosha County Division of Health showed normal E.coli levels.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Testing results from Tuesday as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 11 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 3 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 23 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 6 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 40 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 3 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 7 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 2 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 11 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 17 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 9 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 36 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake less than 1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 16 E.coli/100 mL; Lucille on Lake Elizabeth 5 E.coli/100 mL; Musial on Lake Elizabeth 11 E.coli/100 mL; Sunset on Lake Elizabeth 16 E.coli/100 mL.