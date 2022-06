UW-Parkside to offer exciting STEAM-based programs in summer camps to middle, high school students SOMERS – The Professional and Continuing Education Department at UW-Parkside will be offering STEAM-based programs in the form of weekday summer camps to middle school and high school students that […] Racine County Eye

Gateway’s WGTD FM wins big at Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards Gala MIDDLETON — On May 7, the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) held its first in-person Awards Gala after two years of virtual events. WGTD FM, owned by Gateway Technical College, won […] Abigail Lamoreaux

Ballot drop boxes cause for lawsuits in Racine, Kenosha RACINE AND KENOSHA – The Cities of Racine and Kenosha are among five Wisconsin cities sued this week by a conservative law firm over the use of absentee ballot drop […] Paul Holley

Kenosha PD investigating more anti-semitic fliers left in yards by Henry Redman, Wisconsin ExaminerMay 23, 2022 Anti-semitic fliers have been left in the yards of Kenosha residents across the city a dozen times, according to Kenosha Police Lieutenant Joseph […] Henry Redman