Pell Lake man cited in crash with school bus

A man from Pell Lake has been cited for multiple traffic offenses after a car he was driving struck a school bus in Trevor Tuesday.

From a news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

“On Tuesday, May 31st, 2022, at 11:59 AM, Kenosha County deputies, and Fire/Rescue personnel from the Village of Salem Lakes, WI responded to the 27200 block of Wilmot Road (CTH W) for a serious vehicle crash involving a school bus. Initial reports indicated that a 2001 Ford Focus was traveling westbound on CTH C when it crossed the center line and struck a school bus that was traveling eastbound head-on.

“According to deputies on the scene, the bus driver and (4) children on the bus did not sustain any injuries. The operator and sole occupant of the Ford Focus sustained severe injuries and was flown to Froedtert Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee where he remains in critical condition. He was identified as Mark Ney, a 30-year-old man from Pell Lake, WI.

“Substance abuse is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Mr. Ney was cited for OWI 3rd offense, Operating Left of Center, and Operating a Motor Vehicle without insurance. The Ford Focus sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene.

“The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.”

