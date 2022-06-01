Agenda: Brighton School District #1 board meeting June 2, 2022

Jun 1st, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Brighton School District Board of Education is scheduled to hold a regular meeting in the school library on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Approve athletic director for 22-23
  • Approve 8th grade advisor for 22-23

The full agenda is available here.

