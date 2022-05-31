Units responding for crash in Trevor

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 12:03 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 27200 block of Highway C in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Crash involves a school bus and another vehicle. Some passengers on school bus.

UPDATE 12:06 p.m. — Salem Lakes unit on scene reports passengers have been transferred to another bus. Command requests Highway C be shut down to all traffic.

UPDATE 12:09 p.m. — Salem Lakes command requests response from single Flight for Life medical transport helicopter.

UPDATE 12:13 p.m. — Salem Lakes command activates MABAS Box Alarm for life safety. Following departments requested to respond:

Town of Wheatland Fire Department and City of Burlington with engines.

Bristol Fire and Rescue with a squad.

Several departments with ambulances including Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Antioch Fire Department.

Bristol and Pleasant Prairie with chiefs.

Paris Fire and Rescue with an ambulance for a change of quarters (station coverage) for Station 1.

UPDATE about 12:40 p.m. — From Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page: “KSD Deputies are on scene in the 27200 block of CTH C for a report of an injury accident involving a school bus. There are no reported injuries to the students. The operator of the other vehicle involved is injured. The roadway is being closed at this time while the crash is being investigated. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.”