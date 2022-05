Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:49 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, Randall Fire Department, Town of Wheatland Fire Department, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Richmond Fire Department units are responding to a report of a possible fire in the area of the 12500 block of 400th Avenue in Twin Lakes.

UPDATE 7:56 p.m. — Unit on scene reports small controlled fire in a back yard. Most units released to return to quarters.