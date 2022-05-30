2022 Twin Lakes Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

American Legion Post 544 hosted its annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony on Monday in Twin Lakes.

The remembrance began with the parade. Veterans, law enforcement, fire departments, scouts, and marching bands from Randall School, Lakewood School and Wilmot Union High School participated.

Here is video of the Randall, Lakewood and Wilmot bands:

Following the parade there was a ceremony held at the Legion hall in Legion Park. Here is video of highlights of the program:

Here are many more photos from the parade and ceremony:

The American Legion also held remembrance ceremonies earlier in the say at Mound Cemetery and St. John Cemetery. Following are photos from Earlene Frederick from first the Mound ceremony and then the St. John ceremony:

/Earlene Frederick-Ember Images photo

/Earlene Frederick-Ember Images photo

/Earlene Frederick-Ember Images photo

/Earlene Frederick-Ember Images photo