Units responding for crash in Brighton

May 29th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:41 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 600 block of Highway B in Brighton.

Per dispatch: Deputies already on scene. Two vehicles crash. At least one injury.

