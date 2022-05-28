Units responding for burning in Paddock Lake

May 28th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:34 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of burning in the 24300 block of 74th Street in Paddock Lake.

UPDATE 7:41 p.m. — Unit on scene reports no fire.

