Units responding for burning in Paddock Lake

At about 7:34 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of burning in the 24300 block of 74th Street in Paddock Lake.
UPDATE 7:41 p.m. — Unit on scene reports no fire.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 7:34 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of burning in the 24300 block of 74th Street in Paddock Lake.
UPDATE 7:41 p.m. — Unit on scene reports no fire.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2022 West of the I | Powered by WordPress