Units responding for burning in Paddock Lake

Ballot drop boxes cause for lawsuits in Racine, Kenosha RACINE AND KENOSHA – The Cities of Racine and Kenosha are among five Wisconsin cities sued this week by a conservative law firm over the use of absentee ballot drop […] Paul Holley

Kenosha PD investigating more anti-semitic fliers left in yards by Henry Redman, Wisconsin ExaminerMay 23, 2022 Anti-semitic fliers have been left in the yards of Kenosha residents across the city a dozen times, according to Kenosha Police Lieutenant Joseph […] Henry Redman

Bradford High School students stage walkout for reproductive rights KENOSHA – Students at Bradford High School staged a walkout at 10 a.m. on Thursday to protest the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade in the Supreme Court. Hundreds of […] Loren Lamoreaux and Abigail Lamoreaux

Season openers at Kenosha’s outdoor farmers’ markets a grand success The outdoor farmers' market season officially opened last weekend with terrific weather and even more fantastic crowds. Both the Kenosha Public Market and Kenosha HarborMarket officially kicked off their outdoor […] Loren Lamoreaux and Emma Widmar