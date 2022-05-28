Car lands in ravine in Salem Lakes crash

/Earlene Frederick-Ember Images photo

A driver had to be rescued from a car that ended up in a road side ravine in Salem Lakes Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at Highways F and W.

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was freed by fire personnel who used a rope system to get her out of the ravine, said Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Chief James Lejcar.

Besides Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, personnel from Bristol Fire and Recue and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue along with sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuires, Lejcar said.

Here is video by Earlene Frederick of the vehicle being removed from the ravine by a crew from Wilmot Auto Service and fire personnel:

Here is video by Earlene Frederick of Chief Lejcar’s description of the incident:

/Earlene Frederick-Ember Images photo