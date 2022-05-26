Units responding for spill in Wheatland

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:20 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding for a report of a fuel spill at Highway 50 and 83-north in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Caller reported a what appeared to be a fuel spill in the westbound lanes of Highway 50.

UPDATE 5:26 p.m. — Dispatch reports to responding fire units that a deputy on the scene reports there no spill found.

UPDATE 5:27 p.m. — Dispatch reports to fire unit that deputy has located a small puddle near turn lane.