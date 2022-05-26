Kerkman affirms swearing in

A rainy day moved the ceremony Wednesday afternoon from the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park Honor Plaza to the new Twin Lakes Village Hall Community Center105 East Main Street. U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil administered an affirmation of the oath of office to Kerkman, who had taken the oath April 18th in a small family ceremony. Kerkman became the county’s 5th County Executive, and first female County Executive when she was elected April 5th.
- Master of Ceremonies – Steve Tindall, Navy Veteran
- Posting of Colors – Kenosha County Sheriff Honor Guard and Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard
- Pledge of Allegiance – Ian and Evan Kerkman
- National Anthem – Jodi Karow
- Invocation – Fr. Arthur Mattox, St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
- Affirmation of Oath – Congressman Bryan Steil