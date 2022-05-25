Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post #293 to host 2022 Memorial Day Parade and ceremony in Silver Lake May 30

Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post #293 will host its annual Memorial Day Parade and ceremony on Monday, May 30.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. The parade route typically starts at Prosser Street and Cogswell Drive and proceeds south on Cogswell to First Street. The parade follows First Street to East Lake Street, turning north at Second Street and back to the staging area outside Riverview School.

A memorial service will follow the parade in the front of the American Legion Hall at Cogswell and East Northwater Street.