Agenda; Randall Town Board meeting May 26, 2022

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Thursday starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Among the agenda items are:

JAMES J. & WENETA L. MIHOVILOVICH, 8919 368th Ave., Twin Lakes, WI 53181 (Owner), requesting a variance (Section III. P. 12.18.4-5: that accessory buildings shall be located in the side or rear yard only and Section IV. C. 12.21-2(g)1: that all structures shall be located at least 30 feet from any other road) to construct a detached accessory building to be located in the street yard and to be located 20 feet from the right-of-way of 369th Avenue on Tax Key Parcel #60-4-119-163-0150, Town of Randall. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

DAVID LANG, 40700 119th St., Genoa City, WI 53128 (Owner), requesting approval of a temporary use (Section III. S. 12.18.7-4: which states that It shall be unlawful to proceed with the operation, construction, installation, enlargement or alteration of a temporary use, as defined in this ordinance, without first obtaining approval from the Kenosha

County Board of Adjustments) to operate a drive-thru holiday light display in the A-2 General Agricultural Dist. on Tax Parcel #60-4-119-312-0200, Town of Randall. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

2022 Water Patrol Officer approval. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

The full agenda is available here.