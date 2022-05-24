Agenda: Wheatland J1 School District board meeting May 25, 2022

May 24th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Wheatland J1 School District is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. in Room 164 (Community Room) at the school.

Agenda items include:

  • 2022-23 School Fees
  • Employee Resignations
  • New Employee Contracts

The full agenda is available here.

