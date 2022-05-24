Agenda: Wheatland J1 School District board meeting May 25, 2022

The Wheatland J1 School District is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. in Room 164 (Community Room) at the school.
Agenda items include:
- 2022-23 School Fees
- Employee Resignations
- New Employee Contracts
