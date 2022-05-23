Agenda: Salem School District board special and regular board meetings May 24, 2022

The Salem School District board is scheduled to hold special and regular board meetings Tuesday in the large group instruction room.

Both meetings also will be livestreamed here.

The special board meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. It’s agenda large consists of a noticed closed session to be held in the middle school library for:

Open enrollment.

Administrator contracts.

The full special meeting agenda is available here.

The regular meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. in the LGI.

Agenda items include:

Special Education Teacher Resignation

Grade Level Teacher Resignation

Physical Education Teacher Resignation

Student Services Director Contract

Physical Education Teacher Contracts

Speech and Language Pathologist Contract

Resolution Authorizing the Issuance and Sale of a $18,300,000 Bond Anticipation Note Pursuant to Section 67.12(1)(b), Wisconsin Statutes

Resolution Authorizing the Issuance and Establishing Parameters for the Sale of Not to Exceed $18,300,000 General Obligation Refunding Bonds

Open Enrollment Update

The full regular meeting agenda is available here.