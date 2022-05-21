Happening now: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association “Hidden Treasures Sale” outdoor garage sale

Note: This is a paid announcement from the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association. — DH

Don’t let the off and on rain discourage you from visiting the Twin Lakes Area Chamber “Hidden Treasures Sale” outdoor garage sale event May 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sellers have devised various clever ways of keeping their wares dry, but still browsable.

The event is taking place rain or shine at the chamber parking lot, 349 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.

Another good reason to visit? The chamber is selling brats, hot dogs and burgers.

Everyone is welcome!

Calvary UUC is at the Hidden Treasurers Garage Sale collecting textiles for LivingWaters Charity. Bring clothes, drapes, blankets, any fabric items to be donated to the needy or recycled into other products. Stains are OK, but they must be washed.