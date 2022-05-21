Bristol Challenge 4-H projects among recipients of Youth As Resources funding

Two projects from the Bristol Challenge 4-H Club were among those selected for this year’s Youth As Resources funding

United Way of Kenosha County recently announce funding towards 14 youth-led service projects in conjunction with Youth As Resources (YAR) and in partnership with University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension. YAR funds youth-designed and youth-led community service projects in Kenosha County with youth speaking up for and addressing community needs.

The local projects are:

Bristol Challenge 4H — Blankets for Sharing Center: The Bristol Challenge 4-H club shopped for supplies and then cut fabric to make fleece tie blankets to be delivered to families at The Sharing Center in Trevor.

Bristol Challenge 4-H — Children without a Bed: The Bristol Challenge 4-H club shopped for supplies and created packages for children receiving beds through Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

“During my time on the Youth As Resources Board, I have gained many valuable leadership skills that

will last a lifetime,” says Abbey Proctor, YAR Vice-President and eleventh grade student. “My

involvement with YAR has also allowed me to see firsthand the impact that youth can have on their

community – it is amazing what can be accomplished when youth are given a voice and the means to

create positive change.”

The YAR Board consists of nine high school members and three adult members, with all executive officer

positions being fulfilled by student members. The program fosters complete youth involvement,

including not only leading the approved service projects but also reviewing and allocating grant funds.

“Being in YAR for the past three years has been one of the greatest experiences of high school,” says

Justus Wilhoit, YAR President and twelfth grade student. “My leadership and communications skills have

grown, and I have been fortunate enough to help with the development of the Shalom Center pavilion,

numerous book drives, and donations to 4H and low income families during the winter season.”

In total, roughly five thousand dollars was awarded across the 14 service projects.

Information about the other awarded projects is available here.

United Way of Kenosha County fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person.

For almost 100 years, UWKC has created positive change throughout Kenosha County by mobilizing the

caring power of the community, improving lives, and striving for lasting, positive transformation.

Through partnerships and collaborations, UWKC both supports local initiatives with an annual

community investment process and manages programs such as Readers are Leaders, Volunteer Income

Tax Assistance, SingleCare Prescription Discounts and more.

Kenosha County Youth as Resources was developed out of a need – a need to make the youth of

Kenosha County feel more connected to their community. YAR is youth-led board and a grant-giving

program that funds youth-designed community service projects in Kenosha County. Youth, with

guidance from adults, design projects to address a community need and apply to YAR grants, which are

awarded up to $500 to fund supplies for the project. The Youth as Resources Board reads all

applications, invites youth groups to present project proposals, and allocates funds. For more

information, visit kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/youth/yar