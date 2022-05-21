Agenda: Bristol Village Board regular meeting May 23, 2022

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular, semi-monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. on Monday at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Consider for approval Resolution No. 2022-11: For Razing of Residence at 11713 212th Avenue in Bristol.
- Consider for approval ORDINANCE NO. 16-1-41: AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND CHAPTER 13 OF THE VILLAGE OF BRISTOL MUNICIPAL CODE OF ORDINANCES, ADOPTED BY THE VILLAGE OF BRISTOL, WISCONSIN, WITH REFERENCE TO ZONING (located on the South side of 83rd Street (18700 block) West of Hwy D (184th Avenue) and on the West side of Hwy D (184th Avenue) just south of 83rd Street. (Whiskey India Holdings, LLC Adam Schwab).
- Discuss and consider for approval ORDINANCE NO. 2022-3: AN ORDINANCE REGARDING BEEKEEPING IN THE VILLAGE OF BRISTOL.