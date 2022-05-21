Agenda: Bristol Village Board regular meeting May 23, 2022

Season openers at Kenosha’s outdoor farmers’ markets a grand success The outdoor farmers' market season officially opened last weekend with terrific weather and even more fantastic crowds. Both the Kenosha Public Market and Kenosha HarborMarket officially kicked off their outdoor […] Loren Lamoreaux and Emma Widmar

Gateway’s Student Responder Megan Bahr Gives Commencement Speech to Graduates On Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m., graduates from Gateway Technical College gathered at the UW-Parkside Sports and Activity Center to celebrate the completion of their schooling. Graduates from the School […] Emma Widmar

Gateway Summer Camps for 9-12 grades include Firefighter/EMS, exciting Nitro-X racing and more Gateway Technical College is hosting a new Junior EMS/Fire Summer Camp from June 20 through 22. Gateway’s three-day schedule allows for flexibility for students. Want to know what it’s like […] Racine County Eye

31st Annual Aging Well Conference hosted by UW-Parkside is June 3 The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Professional and Continuing Education Office will host the 31st Annual Aging Well Conference on June 3, from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. in the Student Ballroom Center […] Racine County Eye