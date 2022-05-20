Word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Area Chamber hosting “Hidden Treasures Sale” outdoor garage sale event May 21

Note: This is a paid announcement from the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association. — DH
Have some stuff you’d like to get rid of and make a little extra cash? How about the chance to browse many garage sale offerings at one location?
The Twin Lakes Area Chamber “Hidden Treasures Sale” outdoor garage sale event May 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. is for you.
The event will take place rain or shine at the chamber parking lot, 349 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.
The chamber will be selling food. Everyone is welcome!
Calvary UUC will be at the Hidden Treasurers Garage Sale collecting textiles for LivingWaters Charity. Bring clothes, drapes, blankets, any fabric items to be donated to the needy or recycled into other products. Stains are ok but they must be washed