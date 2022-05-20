Wheatland approves road paving for 2022

The Wheatland Town Board on Monday approved hiring the Kenosha County Division of Highways to pave town roads in two subdivisions in 2022.

Included are:

Ave., 67 St., 349 Ave., 69 St. in the development at the southeast corner of Geneva Road and Highway KD. 373rd Ave., 65th St., 375th Ave – Koch’s Rollingbrooke Manor Subdivision.

Town Clerk Sheila Siegler explained the county bills for time and materials used and does not submit a bid in advance, like private companies do. But past experience with the county doing paving work means town officials trust the county’s billing system and are confident the work will be affordable.