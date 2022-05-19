Local fire departments responding for mutual aid to Eagle

May 19th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
At about 10:24 a.m., local fire departments are responding to a request for mutual aid from the Kettle Moraine Fire District for a fire in Eagle.

Local units will be mustering at Bristol Fire and Rescue. Requested to respond, all with tenders, are:

  • Bristol Fire and Rescue.
  • Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue.
  • Twin Lakes Fire Department.
  • Paris Fire and Rescue.
  • Randall Fire Department.
  • Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue.

UPDATE 10:35 a.m. — Area media are reporting that Kettle Moraine Fire District is fighting a fire started by an explosion at a commercial property.

