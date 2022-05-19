Local fire departments responding for mutual aid to Eagle

At about 10:24 a.m., local fire departments are responding to a request for mutual aid from the Kettle Moraine Fire District for a fire in Eagle.
Local units will be mustering at Bristol Fire and Rescue. Requested to respond, all with tenders, are:
- Bristol Fire and Rescue.
- Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue.
- Twin Lakes Fire Department.
- Paris Fire and Rescue.
- Randall Fire Department.
- Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue.
UPDATE 10:35 a.m. — Area media are reporting that Kettle Moraine Fire District is fighting a fire started by an explosion at a commercial property.