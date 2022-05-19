Kevin Kitslaar named new Central HS principal

Central High School District of Westosha made the following announcement Thursday regarding the hiring of a new principal:

Westosha Central welcomes Kevin Kitslaar as the school’s new principal effective July 1, 2022. Mr. Kitslaar will be replacing outgoing Principal Dale Van Keuren. Mr. Kitslaar joins Westosha Central with twenty years of

experience in education; fourteen of those years have been in administration. Most recently, he spent the past three years as the principal at Waukesha South High School while also overseeing the Waukesha Engineering Preparatory Academy and Waukesha Academy of Health Professions.

Mr. Kitslaar brings experience working with parents and the community, and he is looking forward to bringing his practice of collaboration with students, staff, and parents to Westosha Central to continue building on our strong reputation and traditions.

Mr. Kitslaar was selected after multiple rounds of interviews that included administration, teachers, support staff, and students. All stakeholders were impressed with Mr. Kitslaar’s passion and vision for student growth and learning. He possesses a strong commitment to communication and collaboration with parents, staff, and students.

During his time at Waukesha South, Mr. Kitslaar has facilitated the professional growth of staff aimed at enhancing instructional strategies and opportunities for students. Mr. Kitslaar’s educational background and well-rounded leadership experiences will help him build on the great things happening at Westosha Central High School while bringing new ideas with the goal of making Westosha Central the top high school in Wisconsin.