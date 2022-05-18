Twin Lakes approves 2022 road projects bid

The Twin Lakes Village Board on Monday awarded the 2022 road projects to Asphalt Contractors, Inc. of Union Grove.

Asphalt Contractors had submitted the low bid of $991,581.50.

This year’s work includes paving and related work at:

Indian Point Road from Highway O to the east end.

Barry Road from Wilmot Avenue to Highway EM.

Hunt Avenue from Burden Avenue to Highway O.

Thomas Court from Pawley Avenue to terminus.

Pawley Avenue from Lance Drive to Richter Court.

The sewer department driveway and other pavement at the waste water treatment facility/

Driveways at lift stations 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10.

The village engineer had estimated a cost of $910,803 for the work, but costs increased due to inflation in the industry as well as the addition of approximately 1,200 feet of paving on Indian Point Road and the addition of a dry hydrant for fire department access off of Pawley Avenue, said a memo to the village administrator from Gregory Droessler, engineer.