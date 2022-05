Westosha Lakes Church is hosting a night of prayer, worship and giving for Ukraine on Friday, May 20, starting at 7 p.m. in the all-purpose room at Central High School in Paddock Lake.

Everyone is welcome, banding together to pray for the nation of Ukraine. Includes praying for national leaders, those displaced, those serving in capacities of harboring refugees or fighting, orphaned children and the trauma they are all enduring. Opportunities to give or donate will be available as well.