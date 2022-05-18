A word from our sponsors: Washburn Lodge #145 to host pork chop dinner May 21

/Photo by Ruth Livingstone via freeimages.com

Please join Washburn Lodge #145, 8102 199th Ave., in Bristol, for an unparalleled Grilled Pork Chop Dinner, on Saturday May 21, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

These beautiful cuts are hand-rubbed with the lodge’s secret rub, and grilled to juicy perfection on the exclusive grill! $15.00 for a 2 chop dinner includes green beans, baked potato, dinner roll, apple sauce, home-made dessert, beverage of your choice, and coffee ($12.00 for a 1 chop dinner).

Dine in or carry-out! Cash only Please!