Wheatland to lower speed limit on portion of Geneva Road

The Wheatland Town Board voted Monday to lower the speed limit on a portion of Geneva Road (old Highway 50) through New Munster.

The board unanimously agreed to lower the speed limit to 25 mph along Geneva Road between 341st Ave and 347th Avenue.

Town Clerk Sheila Siegler said the change will have to be formalized by the passing of an ordinance, likely at the next board meeting.

To help drive home the point of the lowered speed, Siegler raised the possibility of installing a sign that displays the speed of passing vehicles. That purchase could be made through COVID relief funds the town received.

“That, I think would be a good use of the money,” Siegler said. The relief funds can only be used for certain purposes, but she believes the sign would qualify.