The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building (Village Hall).

Among the agenda items are:

Appoint Trustee Brickner to the Community Library Board for a term of 1 year.

Approve Resolution #R22-03, approving the 2021 Compliance Maintenance Annual Report for the sanitary sewer plant.

The full agenda is available here.