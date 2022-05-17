Agenda: Bristol School District #1 regular board meeting May 18, 2022

The Bristol School District #1 board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

The meeting also will be livestreamed here.

Among the agenda items are:

Approve Open Enrollment “In” Applications and Approve Open Enrollment “Out” Applications.

Resolution Authorizing the Issuance and Sale of a $22,300,000 Bond Anticipation Note Pursuant to Section 67.12(1)(b), Wisconsin Statutes and Resolution Authorizing the Issuance (background here and here).

Establishing Parameters for the Sale of Not to Exceed $22,300,000 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (background here and here).

Resolution Appointing Associated Trust Company, National Association to Serve as Fiscal Agent in Connection with the General Obligation School Improvement Bonds, dated June 18, 2013 (background here and here).

The agenda also includes a notice of a closed session for: District Administrator Evaluation and Former Employee Fringe Benefits.

The full agenda is available here.