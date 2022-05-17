A word from our sponsors: The Sharing Center seeking Bilingual Office Manager

May 17th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Note: This is a paid announcement from The Sharing Center. — DH

The Sharing Center, located in Trevor, WI is a full-service resource and crisis center serving Western Kenosha County. If you have a heart for serving others and would like to help meet the ever-changing needs of our community, the Sharing Center is now accepting applications for a Bilingual Office Manager.

This position is responsible for administrative functions and specifically expanding programming and assisting Spanish-speaking participants.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

  • Program creation and facilitation to meet the needs of the Hispanic community
  • Directly assisting Center participants
  • Food Pantry management
  • Community outreach
  • Answering phones
  • Data and donation management
  • Serving as a liaison to outside vendors
  • Literature creation, organization, and distribution

The ideal candidate is a well-spoken, self-starter with relevant life experience, able to work in diverse environments and adapt to frequently changing situations.

The Sharing Center offers flexible hours, PTO, highly competitive wage, paid holidays, and a 403b retirement plan.

Please email resume or CV to spomaville@thesharingcenter.net or call 262-298-5535 to learn more.

