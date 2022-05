The historical society building, 25905 114th St. of the Western Kenosha County Historical Society has been in its spot for 100 years. It’s unknown how old the building actually is. It is thought to be a barracks from Ft. Sheridan from WWI. It was first established by the Trevor Social Club.

There were several speakers, refreshments, silent auction, and displays. The historical society strives to preserve and educate about the history of western Kenosha county. Kenoshacountyhistory.org